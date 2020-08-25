Bitcoin Private (BTCP) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $3,428.00

Bitcoin Private (CURRENCY:BTCP) traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00001056 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Private has a market cap of $572,197.03 and $3,428.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.82 or 0.00661139 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.92 or 0.00087674 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.69 or 0.00076825 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001897 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001038 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000491 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Coin Profile

Bitcoin Private (CRYPTO:BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

Bitcoin Private can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Private should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Private using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

