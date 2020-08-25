BitcoinV Price Tops $0.0137 on Exchanges (BTCV)

BitcoinV (CURRENCY:BTCV) traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 25th. BitcoinV has a total market capitalization of $50,925.74 and $1,159.00 worth of BitcoinV was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitcoinV coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0137 or 0.00000121 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, BitcoinV has traded up 6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003005 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002546 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000148 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Martkist (MARTK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000290 BTC.

BitcoinV Profile

BitcoinV (BTCV) is a coin. Its launch date was March 4th, 2019. BitcoinV’s total supply is 3,711,200 coins. BitcoinV’s official website is www.bitcoinv.org. The official message board for BitcoinV is medium.com/@support_43415. BitcoinV’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin_v and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BitcoinV Coin Trading

BitcoinV can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoinV should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitcoinV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

