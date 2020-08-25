Bitradio (BRO) Price Down 9.6% This Week

Bitradio (CURRENCY:BRO) traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 25th. Bitradio has a market capitalization of $81,848.25 and approximately $28.00 worth of Bitradio was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitradio coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0091 or 0.00000080 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitradio has traded down 9.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Kleros (PNK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001230 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006527 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002287 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000034 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 26.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000149 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Creatio (XCRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Bitradio Coin Profile

BRO is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 11th, 2017. Bitradio’s total supply is 14,030,169 coins and its circulating supply is 9,030,165 coins. The official website for Bitradio is www.bitrad.io. Bitradio’s official Twitter account is @bitrad_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitradio

Bitradio can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitradio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitradio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitradio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

