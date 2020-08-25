BitTorrent (BTT) Trading Down 16.9% This Week

BitTorrent (CURRENCY:BTT) traded down 7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 25th. One BitTorrent token can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges including Binance and UPbit. Over the last week, BitTorrent has traded 16.9% lower against the dollar. BitTorrent has a market capitalization of $399.54 million and $26.71 million worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BitTorrent alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002439 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008838 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.13 or 0.00124567 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $190.09 or 0.01675959 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.42 or 0.00188890 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0977 or 0.00000862 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.88 or 0.00148821 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000147 BTC.

BitTorrent Token Profile

BitTorrent launched on January 20th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 986,714,545,771 tokens. The official message board for BitTorrent is blog.bittorrent.com. BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @BitTorrent. The official website for BitTorrent is www.bittorrent.com.

BitTorrent Token Trading

BitTorrent can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: UPbit and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTorrent should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitTorrent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitTorrent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitTorrent and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.