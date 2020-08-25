BitWhite One Day Trading Volume Tops $26,523.00 (BTW)

BitWhite (CURRENCY:BTW) traded 34.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 25th. One BitWhite coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates, Stocks.Exchange, Sistemkoin and BitFlip. BitWhite has a market cap of $42,310.29 and approximately $26,523.00 worth of BitWhite was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BitWhite has traded down 32.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00027481 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00004220 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000918 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000266 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Lazaruscoin (LAZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

BitWhite Coin Profile

BitWhite (BTW) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on November 13th, 2017. BitWhite’s total supply is 60,342,895 coins and its circulating supply is 36,325,371 coins. The official website for BitWhite is bitwhite.org. BitWhite’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinWhite (BTW) and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BitWhite

BitWhite can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, Stocks.Exchange, Sistemkoin and BitFlip. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitWhite directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitWhite should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitWhite using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

