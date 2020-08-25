Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) Price Target Increased to $85.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Oppenheimer from $78.00 to $85.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 3.37% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Black Knight from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Black Knight from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Black Knight from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Black Knight from $83.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Black Knight from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.30.

Get Black Knight alerts:

Shares of BKI stock traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $82.23. The company had a trading volume of 23,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 676,546. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.01 and a 200 day moving average of $70.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.86. Black Knight has a 1-year low of $50.01 and a 1-year high of $81.87.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. Black Knight had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 11.78%. The company had revenue of $293.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Black Knight will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Black Knight by 573.9% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 2,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Black Knight by 81.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Black Knight by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Black Knight during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Black Knight during the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

About Black Knight

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions to the mortgage and consumer loan, real estate, and capital market verticals in the United States. Its Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprises MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans that automates various areas of loan servicing; Bankruptcy / Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of different workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors by automating billing and invoice process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

Featured Article: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Black Knight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Knight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.