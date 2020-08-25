BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Acquired by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 32.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,682 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,187 shares during the period. BlackRock accounts for approximately 0.8% of Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $22,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BLK. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in BlackRock by 228.6% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 46 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP boosted its position in BlackRock by 360.0% in the 1st quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 69 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Watson Rebecca purchased a new position in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in BlackRock in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Balentine LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 82.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BLK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $633.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $515.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $530.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $526.00 to $524.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $560.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $600.17.

NYSE:BLK traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $591.15. 359,769 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,022,796. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $575.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $515.75. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $323.98 and a fifty-two week high of $605.72. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $89.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.27.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $7.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.90 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.55% and a return on equity of 14.17%. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 29.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a $3.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $14.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.98%.

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 3,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.16, for a total value of $1,740,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 360 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $583.20, for a total transaction of $209,952.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,248 shares of company stock worth $27,405,326. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

