BlackRock Income Opportunity Trust (NYSE:BNA) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $9.61

BlackRock Income Opportunity Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BNA)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.61 and traded as low as $8.59. BlackRock Income Opportunity Trust shares last traded at $8.59, with a volume of 960 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.61.

About BlackRock Income Opportunity Trust (NYSE:BNA)

BlackRock Income Opportunity Trust, Inc (the Trust) is a diversified, closed-ended management investment company. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide current income and capital appreciation. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 75% of its assets in bonds that are investment-grade quality at the time of investment.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Income Opportunity Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Income Opportunity Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.