Blockburn (BURN) Market Capitalization Tops $76,443.55

Blockburn (CURRENCY:BURN) traded down 13.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. One Blockburn token can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox and DDEX. In the last week, Blockburn has traded 39.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Blockburn has a market capitalization of $76,443.55 and approximately $290,076.00 worth of Blockburn was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $98.35 or 0.00864094 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $106.09 or 0.00932063 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00029285 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008825 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000678 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00008504 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00004987 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000654 BTC.

Blockburn Profile

BURN is a token. Blockburn’s total supply is 1,977,738,958 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,104,524 tokens. Blockburn’s official website is blockburn.io. Blockburn’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Blockburn Token Trading

Blockburn can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and DDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockburn directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blockburn should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blockburn using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

