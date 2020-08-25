BMO Capital Markets Trims Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Target Price to $297.00

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $300.00 to $297.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the network technology company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.21% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. OTR Global lowered shares of Palo Alto Networks to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $219.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Palo Alto Networks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $280.88.

Shares of NYSE:PANW opened at $267.07 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $252.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $217.32. The firm has a market cap of $26.85 billion, a PE ratio of -113.17 and a beta of 1.21. Palo Alto Networks has a 12-month low of $125.47 and a 12-month high of $275.03.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 24th. The network technology company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.09. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 7.01% and a negative return on equity of 6.50%. The firm had revenue of $950.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $236,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 97,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,228,696. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.16, for a total transaction of $6,479,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 92,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,926,169.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,950 shares of company stock valued at $15,366,230 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 1,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 68.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 300 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 77.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

