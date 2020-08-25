BMO Commercial Property Trust (LON:BCPT) Shares Up 0.6%

BMO Commercial Property Trust Limited (LON:BCPT) shot up 0.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 68.40 ($0.89) and last traded at GBX 67.60 ($0.88). 517,817 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at GBX 67.20 ($0.88).

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 61.57 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 73.11. The firm has a market cap of $540.37 million and a PE ratio of -24.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.48, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 13th will be issued a GBX 0.25 ($0.00) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a yield of 0.41%. BMO Commercial Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2.14%.

About BMO Commercial Property Trust (LON:BCPT)

The trust is a vehicle for investors who wish to gain exposure to prime UK commercial property. It is a constituent of the FTSE 250 Index and aims to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the potential for capital and income growth from investing in a diversified UK commercial property portfolio.

