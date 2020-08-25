Bmo Equal Weight Reits Index Etf (TSE:ZRE) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Bmo Equal Weight Reits Index Etf (TSE:ZRE) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 27th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 27th.

TSE ZRE traded down C$0.08 on Tuesday, reaching C$20.15. The company had a trading volume of 23,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,331. Bmo Equal Weight Reits Index Etf has a 1 year low of C$14.43 and a 1 year high of C$27.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$19.94 and a 200-day moving average of C$20.69.

