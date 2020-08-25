Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.

J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,045 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 639 shares during the period. Boeing accounts for 1.8% of J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $9,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 100.0% in the first quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Boeing in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Boeing in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.66% of the company’s stock.

In other Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 1,152 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $173.36 per share, for a total transaction of $199,710.72. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,152 shares in the company, valued at $199,710.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BA. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Boeing from $164.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Boeing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, June 26th. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Friday, May 1st. Berenberg Bank set a $150.00 price objective on Boeing and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $217.38.

Shares of NYSE:BA traded down $3.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $174.73. 31,263,646 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,229,389. The firm has a market cap of $94.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.48 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.22. Boeing Co has a 1 year low of $89.00 and a 1 year high of $391.00.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($4.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.93) by ($1.86). The business had revenue of $11.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.95 billion. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 4.27%. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was down 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($5.82) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Boeing Co will post -9.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

