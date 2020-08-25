BOOM Trading Down 1.4% Over Last Week (BOOM)

BOOM (CURRENCY:BOOM) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 25th. Over the last seven days, BOOM has traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. One BOOM token can currently be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges including DDEX and BitMart. BOOM has a market cap of $1.22 million and $9,193.00 worth of BOOM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002435 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008791 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.69 or 0.00128949 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.49 or 0.01698952 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.11 or 0.00194163 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0982 or 0.00000863 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.59 or 0.00154493 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000149 BTC.

BOOM Token Profile

BOOM's total supply is 971,420,717 tokens and its circulating supply is 782,389,984 tokens. The official website for BOOM is www.boomtoken.io. BOOM's official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. BOOM's official message board is medium.com/@theboomtoken.

Buying and Selling BOOM

BOOM can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX and BitMart. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOOM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOOM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BOOM using one of the exchanges listed above.

