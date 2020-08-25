Borders & Southern Petroleum (LON:BOR) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.95

Borders & Southern Petroleum plc (LON:BOR) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.95 and traded as low as $0.65. Borders & Southern Petroleum shares last traded at $0.68, with a volume of 73,746 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.78 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 16.05, a current ratio of 16.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

About Borders & Southern Petroleum (LON:BOR)

Borders & Southern Petroleum plc operates as an independent oil and gas exploration company in the Falkland Islands. It is involved in the exploration and appraisal of hydrocarbons. The company holds a 100% interest in three production licenses covering an area of approximately 10,000 square kilometers in the Falkland Islands.

Read More: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Borders & Southern Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Borders & Southern Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.