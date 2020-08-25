Borr Drilling (NASDAQ:BORR) Trading Up 1%

Borr Drilling Limited (NASDAQ:BORR)’s stock price was up 1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.96 and last traded at $0.94. Approximately 1,027,400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 2,615,933 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.93.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BORR shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on Borr Drilling to $0.65 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Borr Drilling in a research note on Monday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $0.65.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.31.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BORR. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Borr Drilling in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Borr Drilling in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Borr Drilling by 199,379.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 604,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 604,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Borr Drilling by 620.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 428,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 369,030 shares in the last quarter.

Borr Drilling Company Profile (NASDAQ:BORR)

Borr Drilling Limited operates as an offshore drilling contractor to the oil and gas industry worldwide. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 27 jack-up drilling rigs. It provides drilling services to the oil and gas exploration and production industry. The company was formerly known as Magni Drilling Limited.

