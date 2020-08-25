Bottos (BTO) Reaches Market Cap of $1.23 Million

Bottos (CURRENCY:BTO) traded 29.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. In the last seven days, Bottos has traded down 43.1% against the US dollar. One Bottos token can now be purchased for $0.0023 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Bit-Z, Gate.io and BigONE. Bottos has a market capitalization of $1.23 million and approximately $205,346.00 worth of Bottos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bottos alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001492 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00042131 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00005891 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $635.18 or 0.05567565 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003061 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004282 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003393 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00048216 BTC.

Bottos Token Profile

Bottos is a token. It launched on November 7th, 2017. Bottos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 546,000,153 tokens. Bottos’ official message board is medium.com/bottos. Bottos’ official Twitter account is @bottos_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bottos is www.bottos.org.

Buying and Selling Bottos

Bottos can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OTCBTC, Gate.io, Bit-Z, CoinEgg, LBank, BigONE, IDEX and Bibox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bottos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bottos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bottos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bottos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bottos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.