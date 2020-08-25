BoutsPro (BOUTS) Price Hits $0.0018

BoutsPro (CURRENCY:BOUTS) traded down 34.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. One BoutsPro token can now be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox and YoBit. BoutsPro has a market cap of $139,110.09 and approximately $44,040.00 worth of BoutsPro was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BoutsPro has traded 37.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002437 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008842 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.19 or 0.00125117 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $190.32 or 0.01678501 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.40 or 0.00188704 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0977 or 0.00000862 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.85 or 0.00148611 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000147 BTC.

BoutsPro Profile

BoutsPro’s launch date was March 10th, 2018. BoutsPro’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,615,188 tokens. The Reddit community for BoutsPro is /r/bouts_pro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BoutsPro’s official Twitter account is @boutspro and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BoutsPro is www.bouts.pro.

Buying and Selling BoutsPro

BoutsPro can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BoutsPro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BoutsPro should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BoutsPro using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

