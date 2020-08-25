Brickblock Market Capitalization Tops $1.14 Million (BBK)

Brickblock (CURRENCY:BBK) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 25th. One Brickblock token can currently be bought for $0.0152 or 0.00000134 BTC on popular exchanges including BitMart, Gate.io and IDEX. Brickblock has a total market capitalization of $1.14 million and approximately $900.00 worth of Brickblock was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Brickblock has traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Brickblock alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.09 or 0.00071400 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11,395.36 or 1.00600844 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002791 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000564 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000678 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0996 or 0.00000879 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $18.04 or 0.00159281 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001223 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000061 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003530 BTC.

Brickblock Token Profile

BBK is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 5th, 2018. Brickblock’s total supply is 265,000,143 tokens and its circulating supply is 75,131,283 tokens. The official website for Brickblock is www.brickblock.io. The Reddit community for Brickblock is /r/BrickBlock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Brickblock is blog.brickblock.io. Brickblock’s official Twitter account is @brickblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Brickblock

Brickblock can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, BitMart and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Brickblock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Brickblock should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Brickblock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Brickblock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Brickblock and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.