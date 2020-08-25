Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI) Now Covered by Oppenheimer

Equities researchers at Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ BBI opened at $0.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.06 million, a P/E ratio of -0.20 and a beta of -0.12. Brickell Biotech has a 1 year low of $0.71 and a 1 year high of $6.51.

Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter. Brickell Biotech had a negative net margin of 709.41% and a negative return on equity of 206.93%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Brickell Biotech stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brickell Biotech Inc (NASDAQ:BBI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 74,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of Brickell Biotech as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 16.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brickell Biotech Company Profile

Brickell Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of various prescription therapeutics for the treatment of debilitating skin diseases in the United States. The company's lead products candidate is sofpironium bromide that is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with axillary hyperhidrosis.

