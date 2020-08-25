BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.00.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BBIO. BidaskClub cut shares of BridgeBio Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BridgeBio Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 14th.

NASDAQ:BBIO opened at $28.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 9.30 and a current ratio of 9.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.80 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.02. BridgeBio Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $14.23 and a fifty-two week high of $48.36.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.27). On average, research analysts forecast that BridgeBio Pharma will post -3.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 2,389,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total value of $79,791,749.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Neil Kumar sold 5,930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $178,196.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,685,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,806,036.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,564,963 shares of company stock valued at $84,978,697. 40.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 57.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the first quarter valued at about $78,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the second quarter worth about $156,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 499.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 5,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

BridgeBio Pharma Company Profile

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc finds, develops, and delivers various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 15 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development in various therapeutic areas, including genetic dermatology, oncology, cardiology, neurology, endocrinology, renal disease, and ophthalmology.

