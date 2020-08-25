Brighton Jones LLC Has $2.39 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Brighton Jones LLC cut its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,133 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hoey Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 187.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 49,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,673,000 after purchasing an additional 32,417 shares in the last quarter. Hayden Royal LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 13,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 8,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. GFG Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at $947,000. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 7,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JPM traded up $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $100.41. The stock had a trading volume of 287,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,593,840. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $296.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.18. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $76.91 and a one year high of $141.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $32.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 24,554 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total transaction of $2,443,614.08. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on JPM shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $122.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Wolfe Research raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $108.00 to $119.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

