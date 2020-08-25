Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) is Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA’s 6th Largest Position

Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 564,422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,930 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb makes up 3.1% of Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $33,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,497 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Global Financial Private Capital Inc lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 77.8% in the 2nd quarter. Global Financial Private Capital Inc now owns 71,504 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,204,000 after purchasing an additional 31,295 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 713,110 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,931,000 after purchasing an additional 80,441 shares during the last quarter. Alethea Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alethea Capital Management LLC now owns 25,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 4,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 37,642 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,213,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BMY traded up $0.30 on Tuesday, reaching $62.71. The company had a trading volume of 6,620,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,699,059. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 52-week low of $45.76 and a 52-week high of $68.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.72 billion, a PE ratio of -627.04, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.15. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 28.47% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. The business had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.38%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BMY. Cfra reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Sunday, July 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.50.

In other news, EVP Sandra Leung sold 141,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.24, for a total value of $8,943,400.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 432,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,366,730.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dinesh C. Paliwal acquired 9,174 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $54.50 per share, with a total value of $499,983.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,109 shares in the company, valued at $1,204,940.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

