British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE:BTI) Shares Acquired by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in shares of British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE:BTI) by 47,631.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,141 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,015 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $2,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in British American Tobacco by 24.0% during the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 2,894,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,946,000 after buying an additional 560,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in British American Tobacco by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,784,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,218,000 after buying an additional 383,595 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,573,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,002,000 after acquiring an additional 938,710 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,381,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,421,000 after acquiring an additional 525,868 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 127.3% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,256,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263,856 shares during the last quarter. 5.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of British American Tobacco stock opened at $34.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.89. British American Tobacco PLC has a 1 year low of $27.32 and a 1 year high of $45.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.67. The firm has a market cap of $77.45 billion, a PE ratio of 8.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.87.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BTI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine lowered British American Tobacco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.50.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands.

