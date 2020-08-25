Brokerages Anticipate Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM) Will Post Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Analysts expect Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) to post $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.70. Agnico Eagle Mines reported earnings per share of $0.37 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines will report full year earnings of $1.78 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.48 to $1.96. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $3.34. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Agnico Eagle Mines.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The mining company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 5.46%. The business had revenue of $557.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.82 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AEM shares. TheStreet raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $77.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.36.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 16.9% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,730,722 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $347,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,084 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 8,269,390 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $330,117,000 after buying an additional 273,845 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,222,282 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $462,466,000 after buying an additional 2,415,006 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,566,371 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $227,625,000 after acquiring an additional 42,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,343,945 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $214,119,000 after acquiring an additional 801,403 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock opened at $78.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 3.27. The company has a market capitalization of $19.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.56, a PEG ratio of 47.60 and a beta of 0.80. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 1 year low of $31.00 and a 1 year high of $84.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $73.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.81.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

