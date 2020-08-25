Brokerages Anticipate ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) to post $0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for ExlService’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.62 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.67. ExlService posted earnings per share of $0.84 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ExlService will report full-year earnings of $2.71 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.69 to $2.74. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.12 to $3.22. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover ExlService.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $222.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.83 million. ExlService had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 7.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of ExlService from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of ExlService from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of ExlService from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ExlService in a report on Friday, August 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.44.

In other ExlService news, EVP Vivek Jetley sold 3,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.20, for a total transaction of $201,868.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,224 shares in the company, valued at $2,770,252.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of ExlService by 42.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,942,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $101,043,000 after acquiring an additional 575,727 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of ExlService by 19.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,520,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $159,790,000 after acquiring an additional 418,100 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of ExlService in the first quarter worth $20,138,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ExlService in the second quarter worth $14,068,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ExlService in the first quarter worth $553,000. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EXLS traded down $0.40 on Tuesday, hitting $65.56. 71,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 208,346. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. ExlService has a 1-year low of $40.61 and a 1-year high of $79.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 31.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.14.

ExlService Company Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

