Brokerages Expect NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) to Announce $1.52 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) will report $1.52 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for NRG Energy’s earnings. NRG Energy reported earnings per share of $1.88 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that NRG Energy will report full-year earnings of $5.45 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.17 to $5.73. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $6.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.26 to $9.09. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow NRG Energy.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. NRG Energy had a net margin of 44.34% and a return on equity of 130.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NRG. ValuEngine downgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Cfra downgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $37.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NRG Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.70.

NRG Energy stock opened at $34.70 on Tuesday. NRG Energy has a 1 year low of $19.54 and a 1 year high of $41.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.21. The company has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.16, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.30%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRG. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in NRG Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 58.4% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 216.3% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 436.6% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,159 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.03% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.1 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers. It generates electricity using natural gas, coal, oil, solar, nuclear, wind, fossil fuel, and nuclear sources.

