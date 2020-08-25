Brooks Automation, Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS) Shares Sold by Telemark Asset Management LLC

Telemark Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Brooks Automation, Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 220,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Brooks Automation comprises about 1.5% of Telemark Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Telemark Asset Management LLC owned 0.30% of Brooks Automation worth $9,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Brooks Automation by 56.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 276,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,245,000 after purchasing an additional 99,603 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management acquired a new stake in Brooks Automation during the 2nd quarter valued at $229,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Brooks Automation by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,635,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $160,815,000 after purchasing an additional 973,323 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Brooks Automation during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,755,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Brooks Automation by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 457,972 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,261,000 after purchasing an additional 17,064 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BRKS traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $51.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 183,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,915. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 1.56. Brooks Automation, Inc has a one year low of $21.19 and a one year high of $57.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.76 and its 200-day moving average is $39.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.35.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $220.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.25 million. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 52.69% and a return on equity of 6.58%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Brooks Automation, Inc will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.95%.

In other Brooks Automation news, CFO Lindon G. Robertson sold 39,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total transaction of $2,169,861.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,029 shares in the company, valued at $4,923,303.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William T. Montone sold 1,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $72,540.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 105,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,758,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 96,202 shares of company stock valued at $4,801,610 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on BRKS shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Brooks Automation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Brooks Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Brooks Automation in a research note on Friday, July 31st. TheStreet raised shares of Brooks Automation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.60.

Brooks Automation Company Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc provides automation and cryogenic solutions for various markets. The company operates in two segments, Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Science Systems. The Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group segment offers mission-critical wafer automation and contamination controls solutions and services.

