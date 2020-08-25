Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) Price Target Raised to $33.00 at Truist

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Truist from $27.00 to $33.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist’s price objective points to a potential upside of 17.56% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on BLDR. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded Builders FirstSource from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. BidaskClub upgraded Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on Builders FirstSource from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.07.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Shares of Builders FirstSource stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,071,695. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 2.48. Builders FirstSource has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $31.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.45.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.40. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 29.89% and a net margin of 2.77%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Builders FirstSource will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Floyd F. Sherman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total transaction of $684,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 104,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,381,706.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO David E. Rush sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total transaction of $223,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 71,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,602,366.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the first quarter worth about $39,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Builders FirstSource by 622.6% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,590 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.57% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

Recommended Story: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.