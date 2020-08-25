Bunzl (LON:BNZL) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $3.40 EPS

Bunzl (LON:BNZL) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX 70.10 ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 66.70 ($0.87) by GBX 3.40 ($0.04), Bloomberg Earnings reports.

Shares of LON BNZL opened at GBX 2,467 ($32.24) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,282.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,937.05. The firm has a market cap of $8.31 billion and a PE ratio of 23.61. Bunzl has a twelve month low of GBX 21.76 ($0.28) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,317 ($30.28).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 35.80 ($0.47) per share. This represents a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 15th. Bunzl’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.49%.

In other news, insider Peter Ventress bought 2,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,160 ($28.22) per share, with a total value of £56,332.80 ($73,608.78).

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BNZL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Bunzl to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from GBX 2,000 ($26.13) to GBX 2,350 ($30.71) in a report on Friday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Bunzl from GBX 1,600 ($20.91) to GBX 1,720 ($22.47) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Bunzl from GBX 1,920 ($25.09) to GBX 2,175 ($28.42) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. UBS Group raised their price target on Bunzl from GBX 1,500 ($19.60) to GBX 1,650 ($21.56) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,150 ($28.09) price target on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,993.33 ($26.05).

About Bunzl

Bunzl plc provides distribution and outsourcing services primarily in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It provides non-food consumables, including food packaging, napkins, disposable tableware, food service disposables, guest amenities, light and heavy catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene products, and safety items to hotels, restaurants, caterers, and food processors and packers, as well as the leisure sector.

