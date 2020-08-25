Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Telsey Advisory Group

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) was upgraded by research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

BURL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Burlington Stores from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. TheStreet lowered Burlington Stores from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Nomura Instinet upped their target price on Burlington Stores from $190.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Burlington Stores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.54.

Shares of BURL opened at $194.21 on Tuesday. Burlington Stores has a 52-week low of $105.67 and a 52-week high of $250.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.75, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $187.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.45. The firm has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a PE ratio of 281.47 and a beta of 0.67.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported ($4.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.23) by ($3.53). Burlington Stores had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 26.65%. The business had revenue of $801.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $883.81 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. Burlington Stores’s quarterly revenue was down 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Burlington Stores will post -1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO John Crimmins sold 2,799 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.10, for a total transaction of $562,878.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,012,146.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.73, for a total value of $395,460.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 40,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,078,456.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,776 shares of company stock valued at $6,588,457 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Burlington Stores by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 327,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,517,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC boosted its stake in Burlington Stores by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Third Point LLC boosted its stake in Burlington Stores by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 1,400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,702,000 after purchasing an additional 275,000 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in Burlington Stores by 367.6% in the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 34,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,698,000 after purchasing an additional 26,737 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in Burlington Stores in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,201,000.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

