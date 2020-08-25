Cake Box (LON:CBOX) Shares Up 0.9%

Cake Box Holdings plc (LON:CBOX) shares shot up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 165 ($2.16) and last traded at GBX 162.50 ($2.12). 62,197 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at GBX 161 ($2.10).

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CBOX. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cake Box in a report on Monday, June 15th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Cake Box in a research note on Monday, May 11th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.27, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The company has a market cap of $65.00 million and a PE ratio of 21.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 162 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 154.40.

Cake Box (LON:CBOX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 15th. The company reported GBX 7.80 ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 9.60 ($0.13) by GBX (1.80) (($0.02)).

Cake Box Company Profile (LON:CBOX)

Cake Box Holdings plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of confectionery and property holding activities in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Enfield, the United Kingdom.

