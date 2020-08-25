California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires 46,212 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,225,578 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,212 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.44% of Lockheed Martin worth $447,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 89.7% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 74 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on LMT shares. Argus lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $404.00 in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $371.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $442.67.

Shares of LMT stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $394.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 987,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,585,895. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $266.11 and a fifty-two week high of $442.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $377.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $377.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The company has a market capitalization of $110.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.94.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The aerospace company reported $5.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $16.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.19 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 182.05% and a net margin of 10.25%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.00 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.40 per share. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.74%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

