California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires 480,760 Shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,623,443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 480,760 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.82% of Southern worth $447,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern in the second quarter worth $29,000. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 562.0% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Southern by 454.4% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Southern during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 58.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Southern alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SO shares. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Southern from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. UBS Group downgraded Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Southern in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Southern from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Southern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.16.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $137,500.00. Also, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 50,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total value of $2,970,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,963,208.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,393,650. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SO traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.41. 2,408,978 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,304,096. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.42. Southern Co has a 1 year low of $41.96 and a 1 year high of $71.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.89 and its 200-day moving average is $56.79.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.93 billion. Southern had a net margin of 15.83% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Southern Co will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. Southern’s payout ratio is 82.32%.

Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southern Co (NYSE:SO).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.