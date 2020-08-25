California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires 88,806 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 16.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 616,090 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,806 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 0.9% of California Public Employees Retirement System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.09% of Alphabet worth $870,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter worth $38,000. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 1,700.0% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 36 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network grew its stake in Alphabet by 32.1% during the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 37 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. 32.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,445.00 to $1,685.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,975.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,800.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,688.62.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,495.85, for a total value of $89,751.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $993,244.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 32 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,418.39, for a total value of $45,388.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,587,178.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 152 shares of company stock worth $221,230. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded up $20.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1,608.22. The company had a trading volume of 2,247,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,970,487. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $1,013.54 and a 1-year high of $1,614.17. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,518.51 and its 200-day moving average is $1,384.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,074.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.03.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The firm had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.58 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 44.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

