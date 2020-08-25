California Public Employees Retirement System Boosts Holdings in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 462,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,891 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.52% of Equinix worth $324,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EQIX. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Equinix by 85.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 858,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $536,025,000 after buying an additional 396,675 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Equinix by 9,842.2% during the 1st quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 343,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 339,851 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Equinix by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,211,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $756,896,000 after purchasing an additional 206,455 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Equinix by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 931,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $581,751,000 after purchasing an additional 170,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP increased its stake in Equinix by 316.7% in the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 218,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,625,000 after purchasing an additional 166,250 shares during the period. 93.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Equinix alerts:

In other news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $676.64, for a total transaction of $879,632.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,454,235.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sara Baack sold 250 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $699.87, for a total value of $174,967.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,473,911.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,310 shares of company stock valued at $3,894,557 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EQIX traded up $7.24 on Tuesday, reaching $779.71. The company had a trading volume of 186,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,136. Equinix Inc has a 52 week low of $477.87 and a 52 week high of $805.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $755.42 and its 200-day moving average is $677.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $69.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.13, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.44.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.40 by ($3.88). Equinix had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 5.43%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Equinix Inc will post 21.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be paid a $2.66 dividend. This represents a $10.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. Equinix’s payout ratio is presently 46.65%.

EQIX has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Equinix from $725.00 to $861.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Equinix from $706.00 to $845.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $730.00 to $820.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Edward Jones assumed coverage on Equinix in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Equinix from $750.00 to $820.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Equinix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $780.52.

About Equinix

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

See Also: Diversification in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.