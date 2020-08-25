California Public Employees Retirement System Boosts Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,321,513 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,886 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.21% of NVIDIA worth $502,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covenant Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 233.8% during the 2nd quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 7,930 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,013,000 after acquiring an additional 5,554 shares during the period. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in NVIDIA by 5.0% during the second quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,269 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 24.3% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,003 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,637,000 after buying an additional 1,958 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,541 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,306,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth about $127,000. 68.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVDA stock traded up $1.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $510.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,197,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,714,975. The company has a quick ratio of 5.51, a current ratio of 6.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $434.84 and its 200-day moving average is $333.37. The company has a market capitalization of $314.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.35. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $159.00 and a 1 year high of $516.50.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 25.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 1st. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.94%.

In other news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 13,349 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total value of $4,809,110.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,514,251.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total value of $38,063,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,370,600 shares in the company, valued at $521,691,478. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 361,723 shares of company stock worth $147,178,586. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on NVDA. Craig Hallum raised shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $335.00 to $480.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Nomura Instinet boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $425.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price target on NVIDIA from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $471.54.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Read More: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.