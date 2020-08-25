California Public Employees Retirement System Boosts Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,370,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,753 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.55% of Automatic Data Processing worth $352,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paragon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 118.9% in the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $141.06. 1,917,252 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,444,047. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $141.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.37 billion, a PE ratio of 24.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.75. Automatic Data Processing has a one year low of $103.11 and a one year high of $182.32.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.18. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.66% and a net margin of 16.91%. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.49%.

ADP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Cfra reduced their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $176.00 to $161.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. Bank of America cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $138.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Automatic Data Processing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.08.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $36,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $748,490. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

