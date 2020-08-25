California Public Employees Retirement System Boosts Stock Position in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 878,365 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,466 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.22% of Broadcom worth $277,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter worth $37,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 45.0% in the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 145 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Capital Square LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom during the first quarter worth about $39,000. 81.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Thomas H. Krause sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.39, for a total transaction of $12,655,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 57,172 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.41, for a total transaction of $18,833,028.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 652,262 shares of company stock worth $206,708,469 over the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on AVGO. Loop Capital began coverage on Broadcom in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Sunday, June 7th. TheStreet raised Broadcom from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $303.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $339.25.

Shares of AVGO traded up $2.14 on Tuesday, hitting $336.14. 1,113,885 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,778,822. Broadcom Inc has a 1 year low of $155.67 and a 1 year high of $337.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $320.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $286.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.14 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.14. Broadcom had a return on equity of 32.00% and a net margin of 10.97%. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.21 EPS. Broadcom’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc will post 17.47 EPS for the current year.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

