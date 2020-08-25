California Public Employees Retirement System Boosts Stock Position in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,479,135 shares of the energy giant’s stock after buying an additional 377,655 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.77% of Exelon worth $271,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC raised its position in Exelon by 23.3% in the second quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 32,186 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 6,087 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Exelon by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 345,907 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $12,553,000 after purchasing an additional 37,467 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Exelon by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 331,948 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $12,046,000 after buying an additional 31,296 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in Exelon in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,201,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Exelon by 39.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 130,014 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $4,719,000 after buying an additional 36,681 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EXC shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. UBS Group cut their target price on Exelon from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. BofA Securities lowered Exelon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Mizuho cut Exelon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Exelon in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.38.

Shares of EXC stock traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $37.13. 3,815,976 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,487,224. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26. Exelon Co. has a 12-month low of $29.28 and a 12-month high of $50.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The energy giant reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.12. Exelon had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The company had revenue of $7.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.3825 dividend. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.04%.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

