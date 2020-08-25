California Public Employees Retirement System Buys 131,982 Shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,064,430 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 131,982 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.38% of Medtronic worth $464,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 41,728 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,826,000 after buying an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Inc. raised its stake in Medtronic by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 4,680 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. AMG Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 2nd quarter worth $259,000. Concentric Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 10.5% in the second quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,331 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 24,298 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Medtronic from $123.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.19.

In other news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 2,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.72, for a total transaction of $195,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDT stock traded up $2.46 on Tuesday, reaching $102.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,150,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,129,017. The company has a market capitalization of $137.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.90, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.67. Medtronic PLC has a 12-month low of $72.13 and a 12-month high of $122.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.54%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

