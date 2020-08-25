California Public Employees Retirement System Buys 171,403 Shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,458,824 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 171,403 shares during the period. Mcdonald’s accounts for about 0.8% of California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.60% of Mcdonald’s worth $822,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in Mcdonald’s in the first quarter worth $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Lake Point Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 2,462.5% in the 1st quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 205 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mcdonald’s in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Mcdonald’s by 119.4% during the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 272 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 67.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mcdonald's alerts:

NYSE:MCD traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $212.65. 2,302,130 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,339,862. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $198.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $189.19. The firm has a market cap of $158.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.65. Mcdonald’s Corp has a one year low of $124.23 and a one year high of $221.01.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The fast-food giant reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 24.78% and a negative return on equity of 52.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.78%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MCD shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Mcdonald’s from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Mcdonald’s from $207.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $210.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.40.

Mcdonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

Further Reading: What is an economic bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for Mcdonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mcdonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.