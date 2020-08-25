California Public Employees Retirement System Buys 45,302 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,879,376 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 45,302 shares during the period. Intel comprises about 0.6% of California Public Employees Retirement System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.26% of Intel worth $650,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 311,391,281 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $16,852,495,000 after buying an additional 8,659,315 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 4.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,885,174 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,884,421,000 after acquiring an additional 2,854,177 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,788,450 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,207,470,000 after acquiring an additional 2,709,735 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 39,226,298 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,122,927,000 after purchasing an additional 12,217,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,413,363 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,645,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,810 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total value of $137,168.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,807 shares in the company, valued at $3,459,661.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 8,021 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $50.00 per share, for a total transaction of $401,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 293,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,679,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,109 shares of company stock valued at $568,933. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of INTC traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.43. The company had a trading volume of 38,303,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,727,443. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a market capitalization of $209.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.41. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $43.63 and a 52 week high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. Intel had a return on equity of 31.55% and a net margin of 29.97%. The business had revenue of $19.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.10%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital cut Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank downgraded Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup restated a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Sunday, June 21st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.67.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

