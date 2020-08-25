California Public Employees Retirement System Buys 97,403 Shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,242,370 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,403 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.66% of Kimberly Clark worth $316,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,743,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 96.9% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 815,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,287,000 after purchasing an additional 401,292 shares during the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 3,178.8% in the 1st quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 357,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 346,237 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,672,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,841,000 after purchasing an additional 285,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 991,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,758,000 after buying an additional 261,621 shares during the last quarter. 71.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kimberly Clark alerts:

NYSE:KMB traded down $1.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $156.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,169,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,896,888. The firm has a market cap of $53.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $150.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.96. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 52 week low of $110.66 and a 52 week high of $160.16.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.40. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 1,319.56% and a net margin of 13.58%. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.12%.

In related news, insider Aaron Powell sold 8,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.38, for a total transaction of $1,311,404.94. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,318,065.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 11,715 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $1,733,820.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,626,404. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on KMB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Kimberly Clark from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Kimberly Clark from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Kimberly Clark from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Kimberly Clark from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.10.

About Kimberly Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

Featured Article: What is dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.