California Public Employees Retirement System Has $1.11 Billion Stock Position in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,882,363 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,207,765 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola comprises 1.1% of California Public Employees Retirement System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.58% of Coca-Cola worth $1,111,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 102,693,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,544,177,000 after acquiring an additional 10,308,917 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 38,240,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,692,153,000 after purchasing an additional 5,792,057 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 622.4% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 6,098,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,841,000 after buying an additional 5,253,900 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Coca-Cola by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 279,336,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,360,635,000 after buying an additional 5,199,670 shares during the period. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 753.3% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 5,443,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,891,000 after buying an additional 4,805,893 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KO traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.91. 7,816,502 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,098,373. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The company has a market cap of $205.79 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.55. Coca-Cola Co has a 12-month low of $36.27 and a 12-month high of $60.13.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 41.44%. The firm had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.73%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Coca-Cola from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Friday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.05.

In other news, SVP Robert Edward Long sold 37,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total transaction of $1,809,514.14. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 82,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,977,421.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David B. Weinberg sold 50,000 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total transaction of $2,401,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 355,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,057,376.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 836,439 shares of company stock worth $40,380,407. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

