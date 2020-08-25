California Public Employees Retirement System Has $294.48 Million Stock Position in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,735,572 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 77,594 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.80% of L3Harris worth $294,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LHX. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in L3Harris by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris by 4.1% during the first quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris by 5.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in L3Harris by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AIA Investment Management Private Ltd lifted its stake in L3Harris by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 84.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of L3Harris in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of L3Harris from $226.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Cowen started coverage on shares of L3Harris in a research report on Sunday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of L3Harris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Benchmark lowered their target price on L3Harris from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.84.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Corcoran sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.17, for a total value of $309,255.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lewis Kramer sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $1,170,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,278 shares in the company, valued at $2,589,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LHX traded down $1.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $181.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,156,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,614,354. The company’s 50-day moving average is $172.56 and its 200-day moving average is $186.67. L3Harris has a 52 week low of $142.01 and a 52 week high of $230.99. The firm has a market cap of $38.61 billion, a PE ratio of 30.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.51.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. L3Harris had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 138.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that L3Harris will post 11.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

