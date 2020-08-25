California Public Employees Retirement System Has $330.94 Million Position in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,155,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 113,488 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.84% of American Electric Power worth $330,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 273,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,882,000 after purchasing an additional 29,532 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in American Electric Power by 6.6% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 14,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after buying an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 61.2% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 27,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,242,000 after buying an additional 10,623 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 3.0% during the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 5,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 4,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

NYSE:AEP traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,684,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,340,065. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.42. American Electric Power Company Inc has a fifty-two week low of $65.14 and a fifty-two week high of $104.97. The firm has a market cap of $39.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $84.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.34.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. American Electric Power’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 7th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.04%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on American Electric Power in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lowered American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 15th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.17.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

Featured Story: What is the significance of the death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.