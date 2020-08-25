California Public Employees Retirement System Has $494.88 Million Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,695,756 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 193,370 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.28% of Comcast worth $494,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 175,742,450 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $6,082,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632,045 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Comcast by 19.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 159,780,593 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $5,493,274,000 after acquiring an additional 25,775,072 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Comcast by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 138,261,715 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,753,438,000 after acquiring an additional 8,093,460 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 96,029,604 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,301,509,000 after acquiring an additional 6,937,877 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 81,382,434 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,797,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600,192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CMCSA. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Guggenheim lowered shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.41.

CMCSA traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.41. The company had a trading volume of 8,412,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,151,316. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $31.70 and a twelve month high of $47.74. The company has a market capitalization of $196.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.94.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The cable giant reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.14. Comcast had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The business had revenue of $23.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Comcast’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 29.39%.

In other Comcast news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 99,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total value of $4,268,858.44. Also, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 4,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total transaction of $175,089.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,281. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

