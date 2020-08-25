California Public Employees Retirement System Increases Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,842,429 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 202,550 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.56% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $354,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 61,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,530,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 20.0% in the second quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 2,481 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.9% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 720,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,758,000 after purchasing an additional 19,970 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 105.9% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 217,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,927,000 after purchasing an additional 111,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alethea Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter worth approximately $491,000. 77.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CL traded down $0.54 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.59. 2,374,102 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,587,915. The company has a market capitalization of $67.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.40. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $58.49 and a twelve month high of $79.31.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 559.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 20th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 17th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 62.19%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CL shares. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.33.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, SVP John J. Huston sold 84,905 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $6,552,967.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 82,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,405,013.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 85,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.37, for a total transaction of $6,562,397.73. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 282,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,543,747.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 256,206 shares of company stock worth $19,617,943. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

