California Public Employees Retirement System Increases Position in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,190,141 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 245,800 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly And Co makes up 0.7% of California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.44% of Eli Lilly And Co worth $687,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cpwm LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 9,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 5,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DC Investments Management LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 1.3% in the second quarter. DC Investments Management LLC now owns 5,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 77.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eli Lilly And Co stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $149.68. The company had a trading volume of 2,215,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,927,954. The stock has a market cap of $142.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53. Eli Lilly And Co has a 1-year low of $101.36 and a 1-year high of $170.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.05.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 183.80% and a net margin of 24.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Eli Lilly And Co will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.01%.

LLY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered their price objective on Eli Lilly And Co to $156.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.33.

In other Eli Lilly And Co news, SVP Alfonso G. Zulueta sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.94, for a total value of $2,769,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,646 shares in the company, valued at $6,459,919.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Alfonso G. Zulueta sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $1,870,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,169,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 555,236 shares of company stock worth $91,393,391 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

